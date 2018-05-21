Crawford Co. police locate girl last seen Saturday

Crawford County Sheriff's Office has located a young girl who they say went missing Saturday morning,
Alyssa Crider is 5’2” and weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.
If you have seen Alyssa or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 573-775-2125 and ask for Major Adam Carnal.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.More >
The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.More >
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies.More >
A man suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family and then drove his sports utility vehicle at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.More >
A man suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family and then drove his sports utility vehicle at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.More >