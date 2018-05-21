Crawford Co. police locate girl last seen Saturday - KMOV.com

Crawford Co. police locate girl last seen Saturday

Posted: Updated:
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Crawford County Sheriff's Office has located a young girl who they say went missing Saturday morning, 

Alyssa Crider is 5’2” and weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

If you have seen Alyssa or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 573-775-2125 and ask for Major Adam Carnal.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • Most Popular StoriesPopular StoriesMore>>

  • After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

    After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:07:15 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-05-21 22:34:35 GMT
    (Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a...(Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a...
    A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom.More >
    A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom.More >

  • Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

    Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:15:34 GMT
    Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)
    Elizabeth Giesler (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)Elizabeth Giesler (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)

    The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

    More >

    The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

    More >

  • Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage

    Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:59:07 GMT
    (Twitter)(Twitter)

    Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies. 

    More >

    Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly