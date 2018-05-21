California Congressional candidate live-streams encounter with transgender person in Denny's

Jazmina Saavedra, Republican candidate for for the 44th Congressional district, live streamed the encounter at a Denny's restaurant Tuesday. (Credit: CNN)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) -- A California candidate for Congress posted a Facebook video of her confronting a transgender person inside a Denny’s. It has drawn a lot of reaction.

Jazmina Saavedra, Republican candidate for the 44th Congressional district, live-streamed an encounter at a Denny's restaurant Tuesday, during which she says a transgender person was using the women's restroom.

When the person comes out of the restroom, Saavedra points the camera at them and says, “You’re invading my privacy.”

The person responds with, “Excuse me? I’m using the bathroom. How is that invading your privacy?”

Later, Saavedra told reporters she filmed the encounter because "We need to have proof that women are in danger. As a woman, I have the right to feel comfortable and secure in a private restroom." But the confrontation has sparked a lot of blowback from viewers.

"I think this video shows who is the victim actually in this video, and who is the person harassing and discriminating is,” said Mariana Marroquin, program manager at Trans Wellness Center. "I was in shock. It's painful because I'm part of the community and I think we need to keep talking about this."

California's governor in 2016 signed a bill that requires single-stall toilets be designated as gender-neutral.

And Marroquin says people need to understand the law and how it applies.

"You use the restroom that you identify with. That's the right in California. And I think that's something she needs to be informed on, especially if she's running for office."

Saavedra's video has been viewed by thousands of people, and for her part, she says she has no regrets about the encounter.

"Well, first of all, the law shouldn't be passed," she said.

After the video gained traction, Denny's released a statement that reads in part: "There is no place for discrimination of any kind in our restaurants. We do apologize to our transgender guest and others in the restaurant that had to endure another customer's disrespectful behavior."