Federal grant funding 8 St. Louis County Police Departments with body cameras

More than eight-area police departments will equip officers with body camera to help with resident interactions and police activity.

The St. Louis County Police Departments selected landed a $400,000 federal grant to equip about 260 officers with body cameras, with the hope to work with their smaller departments control costs for the devices and storage.

Bellofontaine Neighbors, Bridgeton, Clayton, Moline Acres, Town and County, Richmond Heights and the University of Missouri-St. Louis police force are participating.

Regional Justice Information System Commission will oversee the management of video collected by the cameras from the eight police departments.

The government entity was created between St. Louis City and St. Louis County Police Departments to provide technology services to aid in criminal justice.

