Law enforcement urging drivers to 'Click It or Ticket'

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Law enforcement officers are cracking down on drivers who don’t follow the rules.

Missouri Highway Patrol and the Illinois State Police will enforce the ‘Click It or Ticket’ law through June 4.

States that participate in the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign have seen an overall improvement in seat belt use. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration says seat belt use is 92 percent and above in states that crack down on seat belt laws.

In Missouri over the last year, Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the deaths of 27 people because they were not wearing a seat belt during a car crash. Over 900 people in the state were injured in crashes because they weren’t buckled in a crash.

In Illinois, the most updated statistics are from 2015, when 253 people were killed statewide for not wearing their seat belt in car crashes.

