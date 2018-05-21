Fitz's opening new location in South County - KMOV.com

Fitz's opening new location in South County

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

A second Fitz’s Root Beer location will be opening in South County, with construction set to begin this July!

The new 9,000 square-foot restaurant will feature a full service bar as well as a second dairy bar for shakes and floats. The eatery will seat about 260 people with inside and outdoor patio options.

Fitz’s will be featured in part of South County’s new Gathering Square Development located at 5228-5240 S. Lindbergh Blvd.

Fitz’s Root Beer was created in St. Louis in 1947 and opened its first restaurant in the Delmar Loop in 1993.

“Fitz’s is a well-known establishment in St. Louis for a good reason,” said Barry Spiegelglass, co-owner of Spiegelglass Construction Company, the contractor building the restaurant. 

To learn more about Fitz’s restaurant, visit their website.

