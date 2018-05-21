Chicago police officer fired for lying about arrest - KMOV.com

Chicago police officer fired for lying about arrest

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer who was cleared in a 2013 fatal shooting of a teenager has been fired after a video revealed he'd lied about what happened when he arrested a man in another incident.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the city's Police Board voted last week to fire Officer Kevin Fry and his partner, Officer Robert Lobianco.

The board fired them after a surveillance video surfaced that contradicted what they'd written in their reports and said on the witness stand during the trial of a man they arrested in a domestic disturbance.

The incident came six months after Fry shot a teenager during a chase. He contended he fired after the teen pointed a dark object at him. The object that turned out to be an iPhone box.

