Suspect in custody after hostage situation in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation in St. Charles Monday morning.

Police said the incident started around 9 p.m. Sunday with a domestic situation between a man and a woman. When officers arrived at the residence, no one was home.

A short time later, police received a report that a car had been stolen. The stolen vehicle had OnStar, which helped officers locate the car at an apartment complex. Officers said the suspect was holding a woman at the residence. When police arrived, the suspect ran off.

Police then received a report of burglaries and broken windows in the 2800 block of Wilshire Valley and Garvey Orthodontics. Officers spotted the man and chased him on foot. During the chase, the suspect entered a home through an open garage and took the woman homeowner hostage inside a bedroom. Police say the woman taken hostage was getting ready to leave for work when the suspect ran in.

The man was eventually talked out of the house in the 2600 block of McClay. The suspect had a pocket knife at the time of the incident.

The hostage was not injured during the incident.

The St. Charles SWAT team was called to the area to negotiate with the suspect.

No other information has been released.

