Looking for a job? You'll have to audition for one of the 500 new jobs at Topgolf

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Looking for a job? Topgolf in St. Louis is now hiring for about 500 new jobs.

Read: Topgolf builds first St. Louis location in 2017

The Ambition hiring event is hosting auditions starting June 11 and is one of the most unique ways to interview for a job. Applicants should leave traditional interview clothes and come ready to have fun! 

Interviews will consist of group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams, games and more.

Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, guest services staff, etc. Potential employees should register to audition at an upcoming MISSION: Ambition event.

“We are excited to meet the talented candidates here in St. Louis,” said Topgolf St. Louis-Chesterfield Director of Operations Benjamin Wolski.

Topgolf inspires people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy golf, food and beverage.

Topgolf St.Louis-Chesterfield is located at 16851 N. Outer 40 Rd. Recruitment events will take place offsite, and the location will be displayed online upon applying.

For more information about working at Topgolf, visit their website here.

