Body found in Arkansas River identified as missing O'Fallon, IL man

Bryn Willis, 28, was reported missing in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 19 (Credit: Missing - Bring Bryn Willis Home / Facebook)

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of an O’Fallon, Illinois man reported missing in Arkansas has been found in Little Rock, according to local media.

Bryn Willis was reportedly in Little Rock, Arkansas for a wedding when he left the Courtyard Hotel Downtown on May 19 for a jog at 10:30 p.m. According to a Facebook page created in hopes of finding information about the missing Illinois man, the 28-year-old posted a SnapChat story from the Robinson Center Auditorium at 11:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Police found the body in the Arkansas River Monday afternoon. There were no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy is underway.

BREAKING: Body pulled from Arkansas River this afternoon has tentatively been ID’ed as Brennan “Bryn” Willis - man who went missing here in Little Rock over the weekend. @KATVNews #ARnews pic.twitter.com/iZrBLP8IgW — Matt Mershon (@MattMershonKATV) May 21, 2018

