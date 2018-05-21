Body found in Arkansas River identified as missing O'Fallon, IL - KMOV.com

Body found in Arkansas River identified as missing O'Fallon, IL man

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Bryn Willis, 28, was reported missing in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 19 (Credit: Missing - Bring Bryn Willis Home / Facebook) Bryn Willis, 28, was reported missing in Little Rock, Arkansas on May 19 (Credit: Missing - Bring Bryn Willis Home / Facebook)

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The body of an O’Fallon, Illinois man reported missing in Arkansas has been found in Little Rock, according to local media.

Bryn Willis was reportedly in Little Rock, Arkansas for a wedding when he left the Courtyard Hotel Downtown on May 19 for a jog at 10:30 p.m. According to a Facebook page created in hopes of finding information about the missing Illinois man, the 28-year-old posted a SnapChat story from the Robinson Center Auditorium at 11:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Police found the body in the Arkansas River Monday afternoon. There were no obvious signs of trauma, but an autopsy is underway.

