ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The home of the St. Louis Blues has a new name!

During a press conference Monday morning, the Blues announced that Enterprise Rent-A-Car had purchased naming rights to the building that houses their home ice. The building will be known as the Enterprise Center.

The new name will go into effect later this summer and the physical name changes to the building will debut this fall. Enterprise secured naming rights for the next 15 years with an option to extend for an additional 5 years.

“We are thrilled to have two St. Louis institutions extend their partnership with this naming-rights agreement,” said St. Louis Blues Chairman Tom Stillman. “The Blues and Enterprise were born in St. Louis and have enjoyed more than a half century of success in this community. Jo Ann Taylor Kindle and Andy Taylor have been key members of our all-local ownership group since 2012, and this new agreement is yet another example of the Taylor family’s commitment to the Blues and to the entire St. Louis community. We are excited that the home of the Blues, and the site of so many high-profile sports and entertainment events, will soon be Enterprise Center.”

The building opened in 1994 and was known as the Kiel Center. In 2000 it was renamed the Savvis Center and in 2006 it underwent another name change to the Scottrade Center.

The building currently undergoing almost $70 million of renovations.

