Local 11-year-old seeking help getting to national Rubik's Cube competition

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Jackson Bruegger can solve a Rubik's Cube in as little as 19 seconds

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local 11-year-old is headed to a national competition and needs your help to get there.

Jackson Bruegger, from St. Louis, is a speedcuber. He can solve a Rubik’s Cube in as little as 19-seconds!

“It’s kind of like a game. Like once you learn how to solve it, trying to break your best time of solving it,” said Jackson.

This was supposed to be a way to bond with his dad.

“We bought two cubes and we thought we were going to learn together,” said John Bruegger, Jackson’s dad.

But, Jackson was too quick to keep up with.

“It really clicked with him and he practices all day and cubes all day and talks about cubes and buys cubes. His whole world is cubing,” said John.

When Jackson was just 10 months old when his world really changed. Doctors found a 70-degree curve in his spine.

“I remember holding him when we were here at Children’s [St. Louis Children’s Hospital] and his x-ray was up on a computer and I couldn’t believe that was his back. It was curved so much. It was just unbelievable that that was going on inside his body,” said John.            

Jackson had to wear body casts for years to try and straighten out his spine. Eventually, he will need surgery. He is limited in what actives he can do.

“I can’t go on a trampoline, I can’t really play much like intense sports like football,” said Jackson.

So speedcubing became the perfect way to compete.

“I really like cubing because it’s like playing football for me. It’s something I can compete in without harming myself,” he said.

Jackson is so good that during his first ever competition, he qualified for nationals. He is trying to raise money to help him get to Cubing USA Nationals in Salt Lake City this summer. You can donate to his campaign by clicking here.

