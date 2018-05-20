St. Charles County Council rejects plan for trash transfer site

After months of delays, the St. Charles County Council voted Monday to reject a plan for a controversial trash transfer site in St. Charles County.

Residents living near the proposed site off of South River Rd near the Family Arena have said they do not want the site to be used for a trash transfer station

Eric Ringhofer lives near the proposed site and has been fighting to stop it.

"Driving my three girls up and down that street every morning driving by a trash dump is not what we want,” said Ringhofer. “Projects like this happen all the time without people knowing, but as soon as we found out, it was not going to be an easy go for the people proposing it.”

The developer, Metro Fill Development said this is the only site in St. Charles zoned for a project like this. They wanted to make clear it is not a landfill, but a enclosed facility where trash collected will be unloaded and reloaded for transport elsewhere.

“We love our neighborhoods, we love our communities, we don’t want something that’s going to disrupt the beauty of our areas,” said Paul Woody, a nearby resident.

The planning and zoning commission voted against the proposal by Metro Fill Development in November.

The final vote was 7-0.

