Man killed in north St. Louis crash Sunday evening

Accident reconstruction is investigating a deadly crash in north St. Louis.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. near North Jefferson Avenue and North Market. Police said a man was ejected when his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer hit a curb and overturned twice.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

