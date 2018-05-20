2 killed in North County head-on crash identified - KMOV.com

2 killed in North County head-on crash identified

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

Police are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left two dead Saturday.

The accident occurred just past 10 p.m. on southbound Route 367 just south of Interstate 270.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling northbound when a car rear-ended another car causing it to cross into the southbound lanes. The vehicle then stuck a third vehicle head-on as it continued in the opposite lane, police say.

Two of the drivers, Reginald Sussix, 70, and Dianne Harris, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • Most Popular StoriesPopular StoriesMore>>

  • After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

    After his son died in crash, dad takes girlfriend to prom

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:07:15 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-05-21 22:34:35 GMT
    (Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a...(Kelly Brown via AP). In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo provided by Kelly Brown, James Buchanan High School senior Kaylee Suders and Robert Brown pose for a photo at Green Grove Gardens in Greencastle, Pa. Brown, a Pennsylvania man whose son died a...
    A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom.More >
    A Pennsylvania man has stepped in after his son died a month before senior prom.More >

  • Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

    Assistant principal accused of having sex with minor

    Monday, May 21 2018 5:15 PM EDT2018-05-21 21:15:34 GMT
    Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)Elizabeth Giesler is accused of having sex with a minor. (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)
    Elizabeth Giesler (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)Elizabeth Giesler (Source: Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office)

    The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

    More >

    The Ste. Genevieve Middle School assistant principal was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

    More >

  • Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage

    Florida city warns residents of zombies during power outage

    Monday, May 21 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-05-22 01:59:07 GMT
    (Twitter)(Twitter)

    Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies. 

    More >

    Residents of a Florida city who received alerts about a power outage were also warned to look out for zombies. That's right — zombies. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly