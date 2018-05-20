2 killed in North County head-on crash identified

Police are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left two dead Saturday.

The accident occurred just past 10 p.m. on southbound Route 367 just south of Interstate 270.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two cars were traveling northbound when a car rear-ended another car causing it to cross into the southbound lanes. The vehicle then stuck a third vehicle head-on as it continued in the opposite lane, police say.

Two of the drivers, Reginald Sussix, 70, and Dianne Harris, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

