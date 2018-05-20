2 men killed, vehicle stolen in North City shooting

St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead in North City late Friday night.

Ira Johnson, 55, of Florissant, and Sylvester Caston, 61, of St. Louis, were pronounced dead after being shot in the 4400 block of Sexauer in the Penrose neighborhood.

According to police, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police investigation revealed a third victim, described as a 44-year-old woman, had her vehicle stolen during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

