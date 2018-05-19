Arrest made in deadly Lake of Ozarks boat crash that left 3 dead - KMOV.com

NEW DETAILS

Arrest made in deadly Lake of Ozarks boat crash that left 3 dead, 2 injured

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal boat crash that left 3 dead, 2 injured at the Lake of the Ozarks. (Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal boat crash that left 3 dead, 2 injured at the Lake of the Ozarks. (Credit: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal boat crash resulting in three fatalities and two injured at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Officials received a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a boat hit a rock bluff west of Sunrise Beach and causing the driver, later identified as Hayden Frazier, 22, and two passengers to crash.

Police said Frazier re-entered the boat following the accident and paddled to a dock to get help.  Emergency crews found 24-year-old Daniel Lewis and 21-year-old Ashley Lamb inside the boat.  Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by investigators, according to MSHP.

Both Lamb and Frazier were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. Lamb is currently listed in serious condition.

According to authorities, police were later notified that two more people were missing from the boat. Both victims were found dead in about 10 feet of water in the early morning hours.

MSHP divers located the body of Joseph Lemark, 23, around 8:30 a.m. after an underwater recovery operation. At 11:15 a.m., divers located the body of 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel. All victims were from the Kansas City area.

Police later arrested Frazier on three counts of boating while intoxicated (BWI) causing the death of another person, one count of a BWI causing serious injury, and negligent operation of a vessel.

He is being held at the Camden County Jail.

