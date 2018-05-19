Florissant man killed in South City shooting - KMOV.com

Florissant man killed in South City shooting

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after a victim showed up at a local hospital after being shot in South City.

Arthur Evans, 51, of Florissant, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot in the leg around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Idaho, according to police.

Evans was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. 

