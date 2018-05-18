Man, 22, killed in south St. Louis crash

Accident reconstruction crews are investigating a deadly crash Friday.

The accident occurred before 6 p.m. near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Eichelberger Street in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. According to police, a 2017 Nissan Sentra hit a 2000 Honda Accord that was attempting to turn onto South Broadway.

Police said Curtis Moore, 22, the driver of the Accord, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash.

No additional information has been released.

