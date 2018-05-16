Missouri firefighter nurses hummingbird back to health

Rex Kindheart captured a fantastic look at a “landspout” tornado near Pearl, Illinois Tuesday evening. ..More >
A 54-year-old woman is charged with two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapons after storming into a BP gas station and threatening the clerk with a machete Tuesday morning.More >
The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill requiring school districts that teach sex education to include information about sexual violence, sexual harassment and consent.More >
Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with whom he had an affair, as well as any other witnesses whose testimony could be used to try to impeach him.More >
