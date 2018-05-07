Prosecutors get warrant to search Greitens' Google account

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Prosecutors in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens have obtained a search warrant for his Google account, according to court records.

In a filing dated May 4th, prosecutors indicated they had a search warrant for "EG Google account." The exact search warrant documents are under seal.

In a separate document, filed Monday, the governor's defense team provided additional information.

Read: Judge allows key testimony at Missouri Gov. Greitens’ trial

"On May 3, 2018, a search warrant was issued for everything related to the Eric Greitens email account," their filing wrote, indicating a personal account.

The defense team, however, claims there is no probable cause to support the search warrant. They are asking the judge to prohibit the search of Greitens' email. The prosecutors affidavit in support of the search warrant, defense lawyers say, claims that there may be evidence a photograph had been accessed or destroyed, due to an uptick of activity on that email account.

"This is an absurd and unsupportable allegation and this Court must not give credence to such a claim," defense attorneys wrote.

The Circuit Attorney's Office could not provide additional information Monday morning. They have filed no other public documents regarding the search warrant.

The Governor is scheduled to stand trial in one week. He faces an allegation that he took a picture of a woman in a state of undress, without her consent.

Monday, a judge is expected to hear arguments from both sides about a number of pre-trial motions. The defense team have again asked the judge to dismiss, and have asked him to consider a trial by judge, instead of by jury.

Jury selection in the case is scheduled to start on Thursday.