Video shows security officer tasing Normandy middle schooler, student's father says

The head of school security at the Normandy School District is facing charges after he allegedly used a stun gun on a 14-year-old student in April.

The father of the student spoke to News 4 about the confrontation, which was captured on surveillance video.

"The video, I mean, was disgusting to watch. You know these are people who are at the school for the safety of the kids, so you do not expect anything like this to happen," said Willie Robinson.

Raw video: Abernathy allegedly tasing the 14-year-old student

Frederick Abernathy, 63, is charged with fourth-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The crime is punishable by up to a year in prison.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on April 20. A half-day student was in the hallway getting ready to go home when Abernathy allegedly told him to get back to class. The student repeatedly tried to walk away but Abernathy kept engaging, police said.

In the surveillance video, Abernathy can be seen holding a flashlight stun gun in his left hand. In front of two Normandy Police Department school resource officers and other witnesses, the security chief can be seen on the video walking up and putting his left hand to the student's side. Then the student can be seen walking away holding his side.

Robinson said, "He had small burns right on his side, on the side he indicated he was tased."

It is against the policy of Normandy Police to use tasers on children. Security officers working in St. Louis County are not authorized to carry or use a stun gun, according to county licensing rules.

Abernathy is not a Normandy police officer but has been with the district since 2005. He has been put on paid administrative leave.

