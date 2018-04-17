Pevely Police looking for missing 7-month-old girl

Pevely Police are looking for a 7-month-old girl who has been missing since around 8 p.m. Monday. Police said 7-month-old Aubrey Gardner is believed to be with her biological father, 29-year-old Dalton Gardner. Police said Dalton Gardner is reportedly a drug addict. Aubrey Gardner was last seen in the 900 block of Peggy Drive.

Aubrey Gardner is described as being 2'0" tall, weighing 17 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Dalton Gardner is described as being 5'10" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They may be driving in a white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate number UJ2T6N.

If you have any information about Aubrey or Dalton Gardner, police ask you to call 911 or the Pevely Police Department at 636-475-5301.