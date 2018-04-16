'It could have killed my 6-year-old son;' mother worried after bullet is shot into his room

This bullet was shot through her 6-year-old's bedroom walls, Cindy Reidy said.Credit: KMOV

A bullet is causing concern St. Charles County neighborhood.

The ammo was discovered in a little boy's toy box and he did not put it there. The bullet was shot through the child’s bedroom walls. Where it came from is a mystery.

News 4 investigated and found the O'Fallon family isn't alone in their worries.

"We have a neighborhood walking trail along here, too," said Cindy Reidy.

Reidy shows News 4 the backyard of her O'Fallon home. Just feet from the trail is her young son's bedroom.

"It was terrifying. We knew, right off the bat, what it was," added Reidy.

A bullet hole is just feet from the boy's bed.

"It could have killed my 6-year-old son. It could have come through my dining room. It could have come through my living room," added Reidy.

Reidy, her husband and three kids were not inside the house when that bullet entered.

"Our kids were out here playing that evening. Our kids were on the trampoline that evening. We were all out in the street," added Reidy.

Now, she's using the neighborhood social media to alert those nearby to open their eyes and ears.

"It's terrifying to know we live out here, and what we think is a safe and secure neighborhood, a stray bullet can come through my back window, my son's window," added Reidy.

While Reidy can't figure out how a bullet hit the back of her home. Another neighbor, about two blocks away, is trying to figure out how a bullet hit her window.

The father of two at that house did not want to go on camera. He did share pictures of his window and the bullet found inside his home.

All are reasons Reidy wants neighbors informed.

"It would be a different interview. It would not be a bullet in a toy box. That is why I made the post. That can't happen. There can't be a different interview," added Reidy.

News 4 contacted police to ask about the investigation but have not heard back.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.