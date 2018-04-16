Woman accused of driving through yards in Millstadt

St. Clair County deputies say 59-year-old Cynthia Dori was drunk when she drove her Jeep through yards along Saxton Road in Millstadt. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

A woman is accused of going on a destructive drive through a Metro East neighborhood.

St. Clair County deputies say 59-year-old Cynthia Dori was drunk when she drove her Jeep through yards along Saxton Road in Millstadt.

She is also accused of going through sections of fencing and a gate, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Officer caught up with her after her jeep got stuck in a field.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.