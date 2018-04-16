Greitens at center of capitol drama in Jefferson City

Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens announces he won't step down ahead of a report released by a legislative committee investigating him. Credit: KMOV

Missouri lawmakers expect another busy week ahead centered on Governor Eric Greitens.

"We know what the situation is," says State Representative Kevin Engler.

"It would be premature to start impeachment if something changes then we will change," says the Republican from Farmington.

Democrats are expected to make a push for impeachment on Tuesday when lawmakers return, but with Republicans holding a super majority Democrats cannot carry out any impeachment effort alone.

Senate Democrats are also considering a move to try and hold up bills from reaching the Governor.

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman he was having an affair with and threatening to share the photo if she spoke about the relationship. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing connected to it.

