St. Louis aldermen reject bill to create buffer zone around Planned Parenthood

St. Louis City leaders have knocked down a proposal that would have pushed back protesters from the city’s Planned Parenthood location.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen took up the bill this morning in their final meeting of this session.

The bill would have created an eight foot buffer zone to keep protesters away from the entrance to the location in the Central West End.

