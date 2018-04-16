WATCH: Video shows gun-wielding men rob South City Sprint store

Police are looking for public help identifying three robbery suspects. (Credit: SLMPD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are asking for public help identifying a group of robbery suspects.

On April 9, three suspects entered the Sprint store at 3554 Kingshighway at 8 p.m., right as the store was closing.

One of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and the trio forced employees to the back of the store and made them lay on the floor. They demanded the manager open both of the store safes, which he did.

The suspects took several phones and a large amount of cash before fleeing the store.

Police describe the robbers as being in their mid-twenties, all between 5’8 and 6’0, thin and having medium brown complexions.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.