Youth pastor admitted to sexual relationship with teen, police say

A local youth pastor is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Andrew Dickson, 30, of University City, is charged with child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy.

Police say he admitted to engaging in a sexual relationship with the teen, which included oral sex and fondling.

