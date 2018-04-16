Watch: Florida McDonald's manager slaps customer during 'racial' dispute

JACKSONVILLE, FL (KMOV/WJXT/CNN) – A Florida McDonald’s manager who was caught on camera hitting a customer says she’s embarrassed by the incident, which she claims took place after the customer got frustrated over how long it took to get her food order.

Video shot by a customer at a Jacksonville McDonald’s shows manager Ciarrea Williams walk from behind the counter and hit a female customer. Williams says she wants to apologize for the incident and that she wishes there had been a different outcome.

The company is investigating the incident.

Williams said the customer had become frustrated over how long it took to get her food. She said the woman began verbally abusing the staff, with her comments even turning “racial.”

