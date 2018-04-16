TV producer accused of drugging, killing deaf sister, her dogs in staged fire

The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >
The funeral service will be held Monday morning for the 16-year-old Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming pinned in his family's mini-van.More >
The funeral service will be held Monday morning for the 16-year-old Seven Hills School student who died last week after becoming pinned in his family's mini-van.More >