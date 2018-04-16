Video shows man stealing from cars in Kirkwood

Police are searching for the suspect who was captured on home surveillance taking valuables from unlocked cars in Kirkwood Saturday, April 14. (Credit: Kirkwood PD)

Kirkwood police are investigating several thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 14.

According to police, 27 different thefts were reported occurring in the area of Big Bend and South Geyer Road between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Items taken in the incident include laptops, an iPad, tools, prescription medication and money.

Neighbors take action after string of car break-ins caught on camera

Anyone with information about the suspect photographed is asked to contact Kirkwood police Detectives at 314-822-5877.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.