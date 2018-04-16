St. Louis County detective charged with DWI after running car off road

Katherine Simmons, 33, was charged with DWI over the weekend. She is a detective with the St. Louis County Police Department. (Credit: St.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County police officer was arrested and charged with DWI Saturday after running her car off the road.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 14, Creve Coeur officers responded to a call for a single vehicle accident.

33-year-old Katherine Simmons was driving east on Olive Boulevard when her car left the road and hit a sign as well as a nearby tree.

Simmons was alone in the car, and officers determined she was impaired. At some point during the incident Simmons told the officers she is a detective for the St. Louis County Police Department.

According to department officials Simmons had been with the department for nine years. She has been suspended with pay while the department investigates.

“Recent actions by a very few of our officers have brought discredit to our police department. We take a hard line on this, with discipline up to and including possible termination," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. "I’m confident my command staff, along with our first line supervisors, are reinforcing expectations of our police officers while they are on and off-duty. We are, and should be, held to a higher standard.”