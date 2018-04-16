Cardinals-Cubs Monday night game postponed due to inclement weather

The Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have postponed their game that was scheduled for Monday evening due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day and wind chills in the 20s.

The game will now be made-up on Saturday, July 21 as the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. The make-up game will begin at 12:05 p.m. and will be followed by the second game at 6:15 p.m.

The Cardinals next game is still scheduled for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Cubs.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.