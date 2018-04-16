Cardinals activate Gyorko, Gregerson

The Cardinals have activated right-hander Luke Gregerson (left hamstring strain) and infielder Jedd Gyorko (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day disabled list.
To make room the on the roster, right-hander Mike Mayers and infielder Yairo Munoz have been optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Gregerson has yet to make his Cardinals appearance since he signed as a free agent last December.
Gyorko appeared in only three games with the Cardinals to begin the season, going 3-for-6 with one RBI.
The remaining list of injured Cardinals includes Brett Cecil, Ryan Sherriff and Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day disabled list, while Alex Reyes remains on the 60-day disabled list continuing to recover from Tommy John surgery.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.