Cardinals activate Gyorko, Gregerson

The Cardinals have activated right-hander Luke Gregerson (left hamstring strain) and infielder Jedd Gyorko (right hamstring strain) from the 10-day disabled list.

To make room the on the roster, right-hander Mike Mayers and infielder Yairo Munoz have been optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

Gregerson has yet to make his Cardinals appearance since he signed as a free agent last December.

Gyorko appeared in only three games with the Cardinals to begin the season, going 3-for-6 with one RBI.

The remaining list of injured Cardinals includes Brett Cecil, Ryan Sherriff and Sam Tuivailala on the 10-day disabled list, while Alex Reyes remains on the 60-day disabled list continuing to recover from Tommy John surgery.

