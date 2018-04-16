Suspect was unprovoked when he stabbed victim with scissors, police say

The judge overseeing Governor Greitens' invasion of privacy case will rule later this week on a motion to dismiss filed by the defense.More >
Changes are coming to the St. Louis Police Department in an effort to bring down crime numbers as police step up patrols in some of the more troubled neighborhoods.More >
The Swansea Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a woman at knife point in the parking lot of Schnucks.More >
An Arkansas boy found the right organ donor in St. Louis just in time.More >
