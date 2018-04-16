Suspect was unprovoked when he stabbed victim with scissors, police say

Vincent Sansone, 39, is accused of stabbing a person with scissors (Credit: O"Fallon, Mo. Police)

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged a man with stabbing a subject with a pair of scissors last Thursday.

Vincent Sansone, 39, was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action after stabbing an unknown victim in the 100 block of Progress Point in O’Fallon on Thursday, April 13.

When police arrived at the incident, the victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and Sansone was arrested.

According to the police investigation, the victim and Sansone were not known to one another and the assault was unprovoked.

Sansone is being held on a $100,000 bond.

