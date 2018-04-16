Six Flags St. Louis raising wages for seasonal workers, hosting hiring event Saturday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Six Flags St. Louis is raising wages for seasonal workers.

Monday, the theme park announced that seasonal food service, ride operators and park service employees would be paid between $9 and $10 an hour.

“Our seasonal employees are a vital part of our team,” said Park President, Phil Liggett. “We want team members who will maintain our high standards and it is important that we offer competitive wages to attract and retain the top employees.”

In addition, Six Flags St. Louis said they are hosting a hiring event Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at their Human Resources Office. Click here for a list of available positions that can be applied for online.

