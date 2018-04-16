Bike sharing services rolling out across St. Louis today

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Bike sharing services will be rolling out across the City of St. Louis Monday.

Alderman Scott Olgivie proposed the program earlier in the year. Months later, the city granted two companies, LimeBike and Ofo, permits to operate the dockless bike shares.

The program allows users to find a bike through the company's app. After finding the bicycle, the app will give the user a code to unlock it. When the user is done using the bicycle, they will be able to leave it for the next person to find.

The city hopes the program will help close the gaps in public transportation routes and give tourists a fun way to explore St. Louis.

Rental prices are expected to be relatively cheap.

Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to officially launch the program at a news conference Monday morning.

