Changes coming to St. Louis Police Department starting Monday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Changes are coming to the St. Louis Police Department in an effort to bring down crime numbers as police step up patrols in some of the more troubled neighborhoods.

Monday, deputy chiefs will be moved out of the downtown St. Louis headquarters and into the patrol divisions they oversee. Police Chief John Hayden said the move will allow deputy chiefs to be more accessible to officers and the citizens they serve.

Chief Hayden also told News 4 he is continuing to focus on “Hayden’s Rectangle,” an area of St. Louis with some of the highest crime. The chief told News 4 there will be more officers and additional cameras in the area. He also said there is evidence his plan is working, with violent crime down 20 percent in the rectangle.

The Police Chief said the department needs 130 more officers to be fully staffed.

