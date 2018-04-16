Alton teachers holding 'informational picket' ahead of negotiations Monday

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Negotiations between the Alton School District and the Alton Education Association, or teacher’s union, are scheduled to take place Monday.

Both sides have posted their final offers on the website for the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. Monday’s meeting will be the first between the two sides since teachers rejected an offer from the district on March 22.

Read: Tensions continue to rise as teachers protest declining wages

The issue is pay. The teacher’s union says the district has received its latest funding numbers from the state and it’s scheduled to receive about $1.5 million. The union says the district can meet their requests without raising taxes.

The teachers and their supporters will be holding an “informational picket” at West Elementary School at 3:30 p.m., ahead of their scheduled board meeting.

The first day the union can strike if an agreement is not reached is April 25.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.