Want to sell your house? You're in luck, it's a seller's market!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – If you’ve been trying to buy a house lately you’ve probably noticed it is a seller’s market.

After the housing market crashed about 10 years ago, a number of areas have rebounded in price. The demand is highest for moderately priced homes in areas right outside of the city lines, such as Clayton, Maplewood, Brentwood and Richmond Heights.

“I sold my mother’s condo in Ballwin,” said Rick Bagy, of Central Bank of St. Louis. “Within 24 hours I had eight offers, one of which was 10 percent over our asking price.”

Bagy also notes the rental market in downtown is strong. He said areas that have not rebounded from the market crash are North County and North City.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.