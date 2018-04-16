Monroe County Sheriff's Department releases photos of suspected burglar

MONROE COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Monroe County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying a suspected burglar.

The department released surveillance photos that show the suspect stealing money from a business in the southern part of the county in January.

According to sheriff’s department, the suspect was wearing a shirt from Mancuso Crossroads Harley Davidson in Houston, Texas during the burglary.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.