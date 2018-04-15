Family, friends mourn lost of former track athlete killed at Cahokia convenience store

Roosevelt Davis, right, was gunned down at the County Line Quick Shop in Cahokia (Credit: ESL Flyers Twitter)

Dorothy Young speaks with News 4 after her son Roosevelt Davis Jr. was killed Saturday ( Credit: KMOV)

Family and friends of a 21-year-old man fatally shot at a Cahokia convenience store are asking anyone with information to come forward to find his killer.

The loved ones and former coach of Roosevelt Davis Jr. said he had big opportunities ahead of him. No one imagined that Davis would be gunned down and killed later that afternoon.

Dorothy Young says her son told her he was on his way to the County Line Quick Shop to meet a girl. She said Davis told her he’d be back Saturday, but he never made it out of the store’s parking lot.

Roosevelt was shot and killed just after 1 p.m. while he waited for his ride.

“Don’t let this person just walk around because it could be their child next time,” said Young “I don’t want anyone, another parent, another mother to feel what I feel right now.”

Young remembers her son’s smile as he left her home that day.

His former East St. Louis High School track coach Barry Malloyd, remembers Davis’ leadership.

“He was the star.” he said, " In the sense that everybody loved Roosevelt. Small kids wanted to start running track just because of Roosevelt Davis."

Davis was known as “The Animal” on the track because of his tenacity.

Ramon Johnson coached Davis from sixth grade until his senior year of high school.

“He cleaned up whatever was left,” he said.

Davis helped lead the team to win a state title. His coaches were behind him, encouraging him to work hard and graduate.

“To see him walk across the stage at graduation,” said Malloyd, “to see him get a full scholarship at a school, to see him look at his daughter and say ‘this is my baby, this is who I’m living for’ we knew he had made that adjustment from boy to man.”

Davis received an athletic scholarship at Vincennes University, where he ran track for a semester before returning to the metro-east.

Malloyd says he texted a friend on the day of his death telling him he planned to get back and shape and head back to the Indiana university where staff told him he could continue his scholarship.

“Roosevelt Davis represents every hope and dream of our young, especially black males in East St. Louis,” said Malloyd, offering a message to the community in light of Davis’ death, “that when you get a chance to get out of here you’ve got to go.”

Davis leaves behind two daughters.

“I’m hoping that this senseless violence will stop,” said Malloyd, “it has to end because Roosevelt Davis is gone way too soon.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 825-5200.

