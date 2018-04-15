Suspicious package prompts road closures in Chesterfield

Police have temporarily closed a section of Chesterfield Airport Road after a suspicious package was discovered Sunday night.

The Chesterfield Police Department tweeted just past 8:30 p.m. that the road will be closed between Arnage Blvd. and Public Works Dr. The arson and Explosive units is working alongside local law enforcements after a package was found in the 17000 block of Chesterfield Airport Rd.

Officers have not released any information about the package or when the road will reopened.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.

