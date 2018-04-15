Richmond Heights honors tennis legend Arthur Ashe with memorial park

City officials in Richmond Heights and the Richmond Heights Historical Society have dedicated a new park to an international tennis star Arthur Ashe and his coach Richard Hudlin. (Credit: KMOV)

City officials in Richmond Heights and the Richmond Heights Historical Society have dedicated a new park to international tennis star Arthur Ashe and his coach Richard Hudlin.

The park, named Ashe-Hudlin, will be located in the Bennett Ave Historic District along Laclede Station Rd. near Hudlin's former home. The park will include benches, native landscaping and a plaque to highlight both men's legacies.

Ashe lived and trained in the St. Louis area during high school after relocating from Virginia. Officials said Ashe left an important legacy off the court too.

"He continued his legacy after retiring because of his health by establishing foundations to help young people overcome limitations and discrimination," said Joellen McDonald of Richmond Heights Historical Society.

Both men broke racial barriers in the tennis world. In 1975, Ashe became the first African American to ever reach the Classic Wimbledon finals and win the men's singles.

The new park was completed in February.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.