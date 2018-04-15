Cardinals sweep 4-game series from Reds with 3-2 victory

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey with Greg Garcia, during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

CINCINNATI (AP) - Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader's two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949 with a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Martinez (2-1) allowed two hits and four walks while helping send the Reds to their eighth consecutive loss, one short of matching their longest losing streak of last season.

The Reds scored 10 runs in the series while being swept in four games at home by St. Louis for the first time since July 8-10, 1949.

The Reds haven't enjoyed a lead in 32 innings, going back to the fourth inning on Thursday. They are 2-13 for the first time since the 1931 Reds won two of their first 19 games.

Bud Norris allowed Adam Duvall's ninth-inning leadoff homer and the Reds got a runner to second with nobody out. Norris struck out Alex Blandino and Phillip Ervin and got Billy Hamilton to line out to clinch his third save.

The Cardinals have won five of their past six games.

The Cardinals swept the Reds in a four-game series in St. Louis on Aug. 13-16, 2001.

Bader drove Homer Bailey's 1-0 pitch into the right field seats for an opposite-field homer with two outs in the second inning.

The Cardinals added a run with one out in the seventh on Jose Martinez's one-out double and Yadier Molina's RBI single, his second hit of the game.

Hamilton homered off reliever Tyler Lyons in the eighth inning for his 500th hit.

Bailey (0-3) allowed four hits and three runs with four strikeouts and two walks in a season-high seven innings.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 36 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 1B Marcell Ozuna was scheduled to get Sunday off after playing every inning of St. Louis' first 15 games.

Reds: OF Scott Schebler made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville at Lehigh Valley on Sunday. He's been out since April 9 with a bruised nerve in his right elbow after being hit by a pitch on April 8.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-2), who is 10-2 in 23 games at Wrigley Field, was scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs in Chicago on Monday.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (0-2), who went 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in two games against the Brewers last season, was Cincinnati's scheduled starter in the opener of a three-game series in Milwaukee on Monday.

