St. Louis Lambert Airport hosts Special Olympian 5K race on runway

Teams compete for the fastest plane pull to benefit Special Olympics at 'STL Day on the Runway' (Credit: KMOV)

There are many running races that take place all over St. Louis, but for the first time, a race happened on the runway of the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It's a new annual event called "STL Day on the Runway" to benefit the Special Olympics of Missouri (SOME).

On this unusually cold April Sunday, hundreds of participants ran 3.1 miles, better known as a 5K, around one of the airport tarmacs. In addition to the run, there was a "Plane Pull" competition, line dancing competition, food trucks, rock climbing and live music.

In the "Plane Pull" competition, teams of 15-25 people pulled a FedEx Express jet. The plane weighs in at 275,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 23 elephants. The team to cross the finish line in the fastest amount of time one.

This event is held to fundraiser for paralympic athletes, like 19-year-old Dakota Stiffens. Stiffens does track & field and softball for SOME.

"Just the opportunities that you can have through this organization, they're incredible and they've really changed my life," said Stiffens.

Through SOME, Stiffens made friends with the St. Louis County Police Department.

"The chemistry that we have and they really help out the community," said Stiffens.

For those who missed the first event, STL Day on the Runway will hold another race next year.

A spokesperson with Lambert Airport says they will attempt to schedule it for May 2019, in hopes that the weather is better.

