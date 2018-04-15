Hazmat crews contain 55 gallon drum of methanol found in North St. Louis alley

A Hazmat team was dispatched to a residential alley in the Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the Hazmat Materials Task Force responded to the area of N. 11th St and Newhouse Ave after a 55 gallon drum was found. The drum was allegedly dumped in an alley, police say.

The task force team tested the contents and confirmed methanol was inside the drum. Fire officials said the drum is unopened but is not leaking or posing any immediate danger.

The drum was secured and removed from the area.

