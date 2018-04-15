Cardinals announce campaign to honor Bob Gibson, outstanding fans

To mark the 59th anniversary of Bob Gibson's first major league game, the St. Louis Cardinals are launching a new campaign.

The season-long campaign is called #CompleteGamer and aims to recognize outstanding individuals and raise money for musically-gifted urban youth.

In sports, a player who consistently puts forth maximum effort and achieves at the highest level is referred to as a “gamer.”

As part of the campaign, fans will be asked to share examples of people that they think are a #CompleteGamer in their own way, whether it’s a teacher, nurse, volunteer, musician, athlete, etc. Fans can nominate someone through an online submission form here.

Each week during the season, the team will recognize at least one fan-nominated #CompleteGamer who will receive an item autographed by Gibson.

Throughout the season, the team will also be raising awareness and money for the Compositions for L.I.F.E. (Leadership. Innovation. Faith. Excellence) program to continue their work with urban youth.

