Man shot in stomach, killed in South St. Louis

A man was shot in his stomach and killed in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Gravois Ave. in the Bevo neighborhood.
Police said homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.
No further details have been released.
Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KMOV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.