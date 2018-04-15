Man shot in stomach, killed in South St. Louis - KMOV.com

Man shot in stomach, killed in South St. Louis

A man was shot in his stomach and killed in South St. Louis early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Gravois Ave. in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police said homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.

No further details have been released.

