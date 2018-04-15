Madison County K9 receives protective vest from local dog club

Protective vest was donated to K9 police officer Havoc in Madison County (Credit: KMOV)

A special, furry police officer in Madison County is better protected.

K9 officer Havoc has received an armored vest, thanks to the Mixed Breed Dog Club of St. Louis. The group donated the vest to Havoc and his handler Deputy Kyle Doolen.

Doolen says the vest is an important gift.

"These are not pets. They're family members, they're with us more than we are with our family. It's amazing to be able to protect them the same way we're protected," said Doolen.

The Mixed Breed Dog Club hopes to make a donation to a local K9 once a year.

